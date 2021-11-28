e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category with overall AQI of 372
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 06:22 PM IST

Covid-19: South Korea imposes travel ban from 8 southern African nations fearing Omicron variant

Multiple countries worldwide have suspended travel from southern Africa amid the spread of the new coronavirus variant.
ANI
Photo: Representative Image

Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

South Korea's government restricted on Sunday the issuance of visas and travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe amid the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Yonhap news agency reported.

Travellers from these countries will have to undergo a 10-day compulsory quarantine at a special facility and will have to conduct three PCR tests.

Multiple countries worldwide have suspended travel from southern Africa amid the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

The variant was identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations -- 32 -- which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

ALSO READ

South Africa national parks reschedule international visitors booking after travel ban South Africa national parks reschedule international visitors booking after travel ban

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 06:22 PM IST
Advertisement