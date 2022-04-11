COVID-19: South Korea, France, Italy report highest cases; check full list here

Driven by the milder but more transmissible omicron BA.2 variant that's rapidly spreading around Europe, the US and elsewhere.

The situation in the UK may portend what lies ahead for other countries as they ease coronavirus restrictions.

France and Germany have seen similar spikes in infections in recent weeks, and the number of hospitalisations in the UK and France has again climbed - though the number of deaths per day remains well below levels seen earlier in the pandemic.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. South Korea, France and Itlay have reported the maximum cases on Tuesday, April 11.

Check out the list below:

South Korea - 164,481

Germany - 45,149

France - 107,654

Italy - 53,253

Australia - 44,991

Vietnam - 28,307

Japan - 52,162

