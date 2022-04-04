COVID-19: South Korea, France, Germany report highest cases; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 491.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.15 million and vaccinations to over 10.98 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 491,395,201 and 6,152,813, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,981,351,918.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. Germany and South Korea have reported the maximum cases on Sunday, April 4.

Check out the list below:

South Korea - 234,301

France - 102,266

Germany - 57,761

Italy - 53,588

Vietnam - 50,730

Australia - 47,538

Japan - 47,377

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,155,397 and 982,565, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,028,131.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,002,785) France (26,186,606), Germany (21,665,200), the UK (21,379,545), Russia (17,636,019), Turkey (14,894,731), Italy (14,845,815), South Korea (14,001,406) and Spain (11,551,574), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (660,410), India (521,345), Russia (362,304), Mexico (323,212), Peru (212,299), the UK (166,168), Italy (159,784), Indonesia (155,164), France (143,540), Iran (140,315), Colombia (139,660), Germany (130,029), Argentina (128,065), Poland (115,345), and Spain (102,541).



Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022