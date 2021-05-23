COVID-19: Some teenagers and young adults experiencing heart inflammation after taking vaccination

Some teenagers and young adults who received Covid-19 vaccines have experienced heart inflammation, a US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. In a statement dated 17 May, the CDC’s advisory committee on immunisation practices said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly male adolescents and young adults, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said. Israel’s health ministry, too, had said in April it was examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer’s vaccine, though it had not yet drawn any conclusion. Most of the cases in Israel were reported among people up to age 30.

Pfizer at the time said it had not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be the case in the general population and that a causal link to the vaccine had not been established. Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest findings, reports the Guardian.