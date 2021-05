COVID-19: Russia approves single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine for use

Moscow: Health officials in Russia have approved a single-dose version of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the developers of the shot said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which helped finance the vaccine, said in a statement that Sputnik Light had “demonstrated 79.4 percent efficacy" compared to 91.6 percent for the two-shot Sputnik V.

The results, it said, were drawn from “data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered as part of Russia’s mass vaccination program between 5 December 2020 and 15 April 2021". The Russian vaccine has been approved for use in over 60 countries.

But it has not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Some Western countries have been wary of Sputnik V — named after the Soviet-era satellite — over concerns the Kremlin would use it as a soft-power tool to advance its interests.