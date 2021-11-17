COVID-19: New Zealand adds Covaxin, Covishield to list of recognised vaccines

After Australia, now New Zealand has recognied Covaxin and Covishield, the two most widely-used vaccines in India's vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Muktesh Pardeshi - India's high commissioner to the NZ, made the announcement in this regard, desciribing it as a ‘positive’ decision by the New Zealand government.

“In a positive decision, NZ includes #covishield and #covaxin in the list of 8 recognised vaccines. We keenly await lifting of travel restrictions. India is already open to vaccinated tourists,” Pardeshi tweeted.

The recognition means that Indian nationals, who have taken both doses of either jab (inoculated with two doses, both from the same vaccine), will not have to quarantine upon touching down in New Zealand. The country's neighbour, Australia, recognised Covishield and Covaxin on October 1 and November 1, respectively.

Currently, India has mutual vaccination certificates with 96 countries, as announced recently by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The government of India too opened its borders for fully vaccinated foreign travellers for the first time since March 1 last year. Under the rule, which came into effect from November 15, passengers from countries with which India has mutual vaccination certificates will not have to undergo a post-arrival Covid-19 test, which is, however, mandatory for people coming from the other nations.

Covaxin and Covishield were the first two jabs to receive emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the nationwide inoculation drive, which commenced on January 16.

Both have also received emergency approval from the World Health Organization (WHO).

