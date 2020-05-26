COVID-19 may be 'the tip of the iceberg' warns Wuhan virologist; bats for further research

Towards the end of 2019, COVID-19 cases were reported from China. The outbreak gained momentum in the Wuhan region, eventually spreading to every continent save Antarctica. According to the live tracker maintained by the John Hopkins University, there have so far been more than 5.5 million cases recorded worldwide, and more than 346,700 fatalities have been recorded.

But if one of China's leading virologists is to be believed, this may just be the opening act. Reportedly, Shi Zhengli in an interview with Chinese state channel said that it was imperative that people “go in advance” to learn how viruses are transmitted and spread.

“If we don’t study them there will possibly be another outbreak,” she was quoted as saying.

Calling COVID-19 the "tip of the iceberg", the deputy director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology also emphasised the need for cooperation and transparency between scientists, governments and other involved entities.