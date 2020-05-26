COVID-19 may be 'the tip of the iceberg' warns Wuhan virologist; bats for further research

Towards the end of 2019, COVID-19 cases were reported from China. The outbreak gained momentum in the Wuhan region, eventually spreading to every continent save Antarctica. According to the live tracker maintained by the John Hopkins University, there have so far been more than 5.5 million cases recorded worldwide, and more than 346,700 fatalities have been recorded.
But if one of China's leading virologists is to be believed, this may just be the opening act. Reportedly, Shi Zhengli in an interview with Chinese state channel said that it was imperative that people “go in advance” to learn how viruses are transmitted and spread.
“If we don’t study them there will possibly be another outbreak,” she was quoted as saying.
Calling COVID-19 the "tip of the iceberg", the deputy director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology also emphasised the need for cooperation and transparency between scientists, governments and other involved entities.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has repeatedly made headlines since the virus outbreak began. Many, including US President Donald Trump appear to believe that the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as SARS-CoV-2, originated in the Institute.
Earlier in May, upon being asked during his White House press briefing as to whether the President had any information that gave him "a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this virus", Trump replied in the affirmative. He however refused to elaborate, adding that he was "not allowed" to say more.
China for its part continues to deny these allegations. While Shi Zhengli reportedly "swore on her life" that the pandemic had nothing to do with hr lab, Director Wang Yanyi was quoted by state media on Sunday as saying the institute did not have "any knowledge before that nor had we ever met, researched or kept the virus".
"We didn't even know about the existence of the virus, so how could it be leaked from our lab when we didn't have it?" he was quoted as asking.
(With inputs from agencies)
