COVID-19 in US: Congress approves $900 billion pandemic relief package

The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses. It would establish a temporary USD 300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a USD 600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

The 5,593-page legislation - by far the longest bill ever - came together Sunday after months of battling, posturing and postelection negotiating that reined in a number of Democratic demands as the end of the congressional session approached.

Biden was eager for a deal to deliver long-awaited help to suffering people and a boost to the economy, even though it was less than half the size that Democrats wanted in the fall.

"This deal is not everything I want - not by a long shot," said Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., a longstanding voice in the party's old-school liberal wing.

"The choice before us is simple. It's about whether we help families or not. It's about whether we help small businesses and restaurants or not. It's about whether we boost (food stamp) benefits and strengthen anti-hunger programs or not. And whether we help those dealing with a job loss or not. To me, this is not a tough call." Congress also approved a one-week stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown at midnight and give Trump time to sign the sweeping legislation.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a key negotiator, said on CNBC Monday morning that the direct payments would begin arriving in bank accounts next week.

Democrats promised more aid to come once Biden takes office, but Republicans were signaling a wait-and-see approach.