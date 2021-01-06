COVID-19 in United Kingdom: Illegal to leave home without a 'reasonable excuse'

In England it is now illegal to leave home without a 'reasonable excuse' such as essential shopping.

The clampdown on people leaving home without 'good reason' came with Scotland Yard's constables chasing protesters through Parliament Square before putting them in handcuffs; the officers were heard telling people who had gathered illegally: ‘‘I am going to issue you a fine if you don't return home.’’

Authorities also vowed to fine mask-flouters or anyone out of the house without 'good reason' at least £200 on the spot for the first offence, reports Daily Mail. The fine can double for further offences up to a maximum of £6,400.

An over-zealous police officer stopped cars and handed drivers leaflets asking, ‘‘Why are you here today?’’ However, officers said it will be impossible to fine every lockdown-flouter as people lie about why they're out.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has quietly extended his lockdown until March 31. A 'reasonable excuse' for going outdoor includes leaving home for work when it is not possible for one to do one’s job from home; to buy things at shops or obtain services; one can also leave home for education, registered childcare, and supervised activities for children, where they are eligible to attend; one can leave home to visit people in one’s support bubble ( if one is legally permitted to form one); one can step out to exercise alone, with one other person or with household or support bubble, limited to once per day, and not outside one’s local area; one can leave home for a medical reason; and for compassionate visits, say, if someone is giving birth.