COVID-19: Germany, South Korea reports highest cases; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 481.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.12 million and vaccinations to over 10.89 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 481,965,669 and 6,127,067, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,895,966,418.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. Germany and South Korea have reported the maximum cases on Monday, March 28, while Vietnam, Austria, Australia, and United Kingdom have reported cases in excess of 40,000.

Check out the list below:

Germany - 214,035

South Korea - 187,213

Vietnam - 83,376

Japan - 43,565

Australia - 46,957

Austria - 49,071

United Kingdom - 46,571

In terms of total numbers, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 79,995,485 and 977,687, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,020,723.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (29,857,641) France (25,246,720), the UK (21,064,244), Germany (19,492,672), Russia (17,524,184), Turkey (14,815,041), Italy (14,396,283), South Korea (12,350,428) and Spain (11,451,676), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (659,227), India (521,035), Russia (360,347), Mexico (322,750), Peru (212,128), the UK (165,264), Italy (158,877), Indonesia (154,774, France (142,855), Iran (140,063), Colombia (139,585), Argentina (127,943), Germany (127,599), Poland (114,829), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (102,392).

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:03 PM IST