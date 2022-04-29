COVID-19: Germany, Italy, France report highest cases globally; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 512.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.23 million and vaccinations to over 11.33 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 512,225,941 and 6,230,957, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,334,817,928.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. Germany, France and Italy have reported the maximum cases on Thursday, April 28.

Check out the list below:

Germany - 119,832

Italy - 69,204

France - 59,760

South Korea - 57,439

USA - 55,692

Check the full list here.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 81,249,259 and 993,156, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second-highest caseload at 43,068,799.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,418,920), France (28,733,187), Germany (24,609,159), the UK (22,201,281), Russia (17,902,334), South Korea (17,144,065), Italy (16,349,788), Turkey (15,028,397), Spain (11,833,457) and Vietnam (10,6338,632).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (663,464), India (523,693), Russia (368,011), Mexico (324,221), Peru (212,778), the UK (175,330), Italy (163,244), Indonesia (156,217), France (146,748), Iran (141,058), Colombia (139,785), Germany (135,078), Argentina (128,542), Poland (116,022), Spain (104,227) and South Africa (100,355).

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 05:49 PM IST