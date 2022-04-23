COVID-19: Germany, France, South Korea, Italy report highest cases globally; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 508.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.21 million and vaccinations to over 11.22 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 508,675,438 and 6,215,433, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,223,233,693.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. Germany, France, South Korea and Italy have reported the maximum cases on Friday, April 22.

Check out the list below:

Germany - 104,331

France - 88,389

South Korea - 81,010

Italy - 73,212

USA - 54,113

Australia - 48,984

Check the full list here.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,952,268 and 991,166, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,052,425.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,338,697) France (28,354,529), Germany (24,141,333), the UK (22,106,300), Russia (17,855,661), South Korea (16,830,469), Italy (16,008,181), Turkey (15,013,616), Spain (11,736,893) and Vietnam (10,544,324).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (662,802), India (522,116), Russia (367,036), Mexico (324,033), Peru (212,704), the UK (173,984), Italy (162,466), Indonesia (156,040), France (145,982), Iran (140,919), Colombia (139,759), Germany (134,155), Argentina (128,344), Poland (115,926), Spain (103,721) and South Africa (100,286).

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 05:55 PM IST