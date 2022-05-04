COVID-19: Germany, France, Italy, United States report highest cases globally; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 514.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.26 million and vaccinations.

In its latest update on Wednesday, the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 514,757,674 and 6,266,141, respectively.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. Germany, France, Italy, United States have reported the maximum cases on Tuesday, May 3.

Check out the list below:

Italy - 62,071

South Korea - 51,020

France - 67,017

Australia - 37,731

Japan - 23,197

Germany - 158,213

United States - 52,573

Check the full list here.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,205 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Wednesday.

The data released at 8 am also showed that 31 fatalities -- 29 of them from Kerala alone -- were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,23,920.

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 372 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stand at 19,509.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,44,689, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.48 crore.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 05:25 PM IST