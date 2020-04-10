COVID-19 fatality rate to be 10 times higher than influenza: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Geneva: The fatality rate of COVID-19 is estimated to be 10 times higher than influenza, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"This pandemic is much more than a health crisis. It requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response," he said.

He added that the world is yet to see the devastation it could wreak in poorer and more vulnerable countries. Without help and action now, poor countries and vulnerable communities could suffer massive devastation.