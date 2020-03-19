COVID-19 cases top 200,000 globally, death toll over 8,000: WHO

GENEVA -- More than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally to the World Health Organization (WHO), among which more than 8,000 people have lost their lives, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said here Wednesday.

Eighty percent of all cases worldwide were reported in two regions -- the Western Pacific region and the European region, Tedros noted at a daily briefing.

He stressed there are many things all countries and regions can do although different countries and communities are in different situations, with different levels of COVID-19 transmission.

"That same spirit of solidarity must be at the center of our efforts to defeat COVID-19," said Tedros.