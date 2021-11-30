Covid-19: Cambodia imposes restrictions on visitors from 10 African nations fearing Omicron variant

Cambodia imposed restrictions on visitors from 10 countries in Africa to avert the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 known as Omicron or B.1.1529, the country's Health Minister Mam Bunheng said.

The 10 countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Angola and Zambia, he said in a statement on Monday, adding that those who have a history of travelling to the 10 countries in the last three weeks are also banned from entering Cambodia.

"The move is to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant to Cambodia and the ban will take effect within 48 hours after this statement is released," he said.

The Omicron variant, first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, has not been detected in Cambodia yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

WHO representative to Cambodia, Li Ailan, said Cambodia should be concerned about the newly detected variant of Omicron despite the high vaccination coverage.

"Everyone should be ready for a possible surge, and we should continue to learn and adjust our response measures," she said in a statement on Saturday.

She added that Covid vaccination remains vital, especially for protecting the high risk and vulnerable populations such as healthcare workers and the elderly.

Cambodia reported 25 new Covid cases on Monday, taking the national total caseload to 120,112, the Ministry of Health said, adding that four more fatalities were confirmed, bringing the death toll to 2,935.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 05:17 PM IST