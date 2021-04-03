COVID-19: Bangladesh announces 7-day nationwide lockdown from April 5

Dhaka: The Bangladesh government has decided to enforce a one-week lockdown from April 5 to control the new Covid-19 wave in the country, a Minister announced here on Saturday. Bangladeshi Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader made the announcement in an online press conference in Dhaka on Saturday. Meanwhile, the country's Minister of State for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said they would soon issue fresh guidelines covering people and services to be exempted from the lockdown.

Factories will remain open and workers can work shifts by following hygiene rules. The first lockdown, described as a general holiday by the government along with a transport shutdown, had started on March 26, 2020 after the first Covid-19 cases and deaths were reported, bdnews24 reported. The public were told to stay at home with all sorts of public transportation suspended.