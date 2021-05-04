COVID-19: Amid surge in cases, what are Singapore's new measures? Here's all you need to know

Owing to a rise in the COVID-19 cases in Singapore, the Ministry of Health today announced tighter curbs on social gatherings and stricter border measures after recording locally acquired cases of coronavirus variants, including a more contagious strain first detected in India. The stricter measures, which will be effective from May 8, include extending checks on where incoming travellers have been to three weeks earlier, instead of two weeks currently.

The numbers have increased in the Asian financial hub over the last week, mainly linked to an outbreak at a hospital. On Tuesday, it confirmed five new locally acquired cases. due to which the health ministry has decided to impose stricter restrictions.

The new measures amount to the tightest local restrictions since Singapore started easing curbs in the middle of last year after a partial lockdown.

Here's a look at the new measures:

1. Social group sizes cut down

As per the new rules, individuals are advised to keep to two or fewer social gatherings per day. The number of unique visitors per household per day has been reduced from eight to five.

2. Closure of indoor gyms and indoor fitness studios

Under the new rules, indoor gyms and indoor fitness and health studios will be closed. However, outdoor organised exercise programmes and classes may still continue, limited to a size of 30 attendees in total, with safe distancing measures. This includes group sizes of up to five people and a 3 meter distance between each group.

Besides, the task force will continue to keep a watch on other higher-risk settings and activities, such as indoor sports halls, and personalised services, such as massages, spas and facials.