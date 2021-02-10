COVID-19: After new coronavirus strains, seven new symptoms emerge

The three most common COVID-19 symptoms are fever, persistent cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. However, seven new COVID-19 symptoms have now emerged.

According to the local health officials in Warrington, Cheshire, United Kingdom, the seven new COVID-19 symptoms are sore throat, muscle aches and joint pain, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, skin rash, and discolouration of fingers or toes.

This comes after new fast-spreading coronavirus strains were reported in the United Kingdom, South Africa, etc. On Tuesday, a government advisory committee in the UK said that two new variants of the coronavirus have been identified in the country. The committee further said that one of the two new variants has also been classified as a "concern" and both the new variants have some similarities to the Brazilian and South African variants.

Reportedly, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group termed one of the two mutated strains, which was first identified in Bristol, as 'Variant of Concern', while the other, which was first identified in Liverpool, has been designated as 'variant under Investigation'.

In the United States, at least 944 cases of coronavirus strains first spotted in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil have been reported. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention data (CDC), 932 of these cases has been found in 34 states of US, including 343 cases in Florida, 156 in California and 59 in New York. This variant is known as B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the UK.

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 106.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.33 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 106,880,652 and 2,339,991, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 27,189,188 and 468,103, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,847,304.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,599,565), the UK (3,983,756), Russia (3,953,970), France (3,419,210), Spain (3,005,487), Italy (2,655,319), Turkey (2,548,195), Germany (2,302,051), Colombia (2,166,904), Argentina (1,993,295), Mexico (1,946,751), Poland (1,556,685), Iran (1,481,396), South Africa (1,479,253), Ukraine (1,293,892), Peru (1,191,221), Indonesia (1,174,779), Czech Republic (1,045,132) and the Netherlands (1,023,779), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 233,520, followed by Mexico (168,432) on the third place and India (155,158) on the fourth.

(With ANI and IANS inputs)