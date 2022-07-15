Court bars former Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving country

Photo: ANI

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court today issued an interim order preventing former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without the court's permission until July 28th, Sri Lanka's DailyMirror reported.

The ruling came on a day that the resignation of their brother Gotabaya as president was formally announced. Gotabaya has already left the country, first for the Maldives and onwards to Singapore. His departure came after months of protests over mismanagement of the island nation’s economy, leading to severe hardships for its 2.2 crore people.

On Thursday Mahinda and Basil had given an undertaking to the Supreme Court that they would not leave the country until the Fundamental Rights petition filed against them was heard.

A five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justice Buwaneka Aluwihare, Justice Priyantha Jayawardena, Justice Vijith Malalgoda and Justice LTB Dehideniya heard the petition against the two members of the erstwhile powerful Rajapaksa family.

A petition was filed in the apex court as Basil, the younger brother of Gotabaya, was on Tuesday turned back at the Colombo airport as he attempted to leave the country through the VIP terminal.

Basil, 71, tried to leave the bankrupt nation a day before Gotabaya fled to the Maldives, from where he appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting president, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests in the country.

Basil, a US passport holder, resigned as finance minister in early April as street protests intensified against shortages of fuel, food and other necessities and quit his seat in parliament in June.

Basil is widely held responsible for the country’s worst economic crisis which has heaped misery on the people.

Mahinda, the patriarch of the Rajapaksa clan, resigned from the post of prime minister on May 9, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters outside Gotabaya’s office.

Mahinda, 76, was earlier in May barred by a Sri Lankan court from travelling abroad in view of investigations against the brothers for the deadly attack on anti-government protesters in Colombo.

The former prime minister was being protected at the country’s Trincomalee naval base following his resignation from the post.

Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as Sri Lanka’s new prime minister by Gotabaya, days after his predecessor Mahinda resigned. Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday appointed as the acting president of the island nation in the absence of Gotabya.