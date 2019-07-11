Couple claims clinic implanted their embryo in wrong woman

Los Angeles: A Southern California couple is suing a fertility clinic, claiming their embryo was mistakenly implanted in a New York woman, who gave birth to their son as well as a second boy belonging to another couple.

The lawsuit by Anni and Ashot Manukyan describes an alleged in vitro fertilization mix-up by CHA Fertility Center in Los Angeles that involves three separate couples.

"What Anni and Ashot discovered, much to their horror, was that their son had been stolen from them when he was still an embryo and implanted into a stranger that later became his birth mother," claims the suit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The birth mother in New York believed she was carrying twins made from her and her husband's genetic material, the suit says. Genetic testing confirmed the two infants were not related to the couple and were not related to each other. The Queens woman and her husband filed a separate medical malpractice and negligence lawsuit in federal court in Brooklyn last week.