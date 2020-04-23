Countries struggle to save lives and livelihoods as COVID-19 rages on

HARD DECISION ON REOPENING ECONOMY

The U.S. Senate has passed a relief package of 484 billion U.S. dollars to increase funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing.

Protests in some state capitals have prompted several states to announce plans meant to restart the local economy and public life.

But the White House's push to ease social distancing restrictions and reopen economy has met resistance from states who want to make the decisions themselves based on their COVID-19 realities. A Reuters-Ipsos survey released Tuesday showed an overwhelming support among Americans to the current stay-at-home orders to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In Europe, many nations are "walking a tightrope" towards normal economic and life activities by tentatively easing anti-coronavirus restrictions, with plans to phase in a return without a rebound of infections.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday announced the reopening of primary schools partly as of May 11.

Austria, one of the first countries in Europe to loosen its lockdown, has taken a further step with the decision to possibly reopen all shops from May 1, schools gradually from May 4, and restaurants, coffee houses as well as worship services from May 15.

In Italy, one of the European countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the economy may gradually reopen from the strict terms of a six-week-long nationwide lockdown beginning May 4 with specific rules in place to be announced later.

Precautions against infections rebounding are seen as in the obligation to wear a protective face mask in certain public areas in German states after Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a "gradual" and "cautious" exit strategy from COVID-19 restrictions.

New Zealand's Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor announced Wednesday the country's Moving Day celebrations on June 1 will go ahead with strict controls.

"This annual movement is a critical part of the dairy industry," which provides 46,000 jobs in rural communities, he said. "It's also an industry that will play a critical role in New Zealand's economic recovery after COVID-19."