Countries ease coronavirus restrictions after months of lockdown

Italy's Tower of Pisa reopens after 3 months
Italy's celebrated leaning Tower of Pisa has reopened to tourists three months after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
First to climb the more than 280 steps on Saturday were 10-year-old Matilde and her father Roberto, BBC quoted the Italian Ansa news agency as saying in a report.
Visitor numbers were being restricted to 15 at a time at the monument, which, along with surrounding attractions, normally draws five million annually.
Tourists have to wear face masks and an electronic device which sends out signals and sounds if anyone gets within a metre of anyone else.
The president of the board of directors responsible for the tower and surrounding monuments, Pierfrancesco Pacini, described it as a new start.
"Our budget will suffer heavy losses but we still wanted to send a signal of confidence and hope," the BBC quoted Pacini as saying.
The tower, whose construction began in 1173, is among several Italian tourists sites to open again, including Milan Cathedral.
Italy is enjoying a cautious relaxation of what were some of the strictest lockdown measures in the world.
As of Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Italy stood at 232,664, with 33,340 deaths.
Paris parks reopen to public after months of lockdown
Parisian parks have reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown was first enforced in March, a move that puts an end to a tug-of-war between the city's mayor Anne Hidalgo and the French government.
On Saturday, scenes of a forgotten normality returned to the French capital's green spaces Â- children on bikes and scooters, families sat on the grass, couples catching some sunshine, older people out for a stroll and streams of runners reanimated the area, reports Efe news.
The reopening of parks and gardens in France was made official on Thursday by Prime Minister Ã?douard Philippe but no region had fought for them to reopen more than Paris.
On 11 May, the beginning of the end of the lockdown in France, Hidalgo called for permission to reopen parks in the capital, arguing residents needed more space to be outside.
From that moment, the Mayor used social media to heap the pressure on the government.
"At last! Common sense has won," she said on Thursday after Philippe outlined the details of the next stage of the easing of the lockdown, which officially comes into effect on June 2 but was modified to include the weekend.
Until then the government had refused to budge on the issue with regards to Paris, given the city remained in one of France's COVID-19 "red zones", but the alert has since been lowered to orange.
Residents are allowed to enjoy exercise individually, sit on the grass, have picnic, but they must observe social distancing protocol in a bid to contain Covid-19, which has infected more than 150,000 in the country and killed 28,700.
The French population has in general backed the government's handling of the health crisis.
According to a poll conducted by Odoxa and Dentsu Consulting for Le Figaro newspaper, 55 per cent had a positive view of its actions.
From Tuesday, bars, cafes and restaurants across the country will be able to reopen with the exception of Paris, where such establishments can only open outside terrace spaces.
Authorities will also lift the 100-km travel limit, a move that paves the way to resuming the tourism industry.
Mosques reopen in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem amid virus woes
Tens of thousands of mosques across Saudi Arabia reopened Sunday for the first time in more than two months, but worshipers have been ordered to follow strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as Islam's holiest site in Mecca remained closed to the public.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site for Muslims after Saudi Arabia's Mecca and Medina, also reopened for prayers for the first time since it was closed since mid-March.
Throngs waited outside the holy site's gates before it opened early Sunday, with many wearing surgical masks. As they were allowed to enter, the faithful stopped to have their temperature measured.
The mosque was one of Jerusalem's many holy sites, including the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the Western Wall, that were restricted to worshippers at the height of Israel's coronavirus outbreak. Throughout that period, worshippers continued to pray in the alleyways outside the mosque.
In Saudi Arabia, the government prepared for the reopening of around 90,000 mosques after sanitizing prayer rugs, washrooms and shelves holding copies of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs said millions of text messages were sent to people in multiple languages to inform them about the new rules for public prayer, which include keeping a two-meter (six-feet) distance between people during prayer, wearing face masks at all times and abstaining from greeting one another with handshakes or hugs.
Children under 15 years-old will not be allowed inside mosques. The elderly and those with chronic conditions are being told to pray at home. People are also being advised to perform the mandatory ablution at home since washrooms at mosques will be closed, to use hand sanitizers and to bring their own prayer rugs and copies of the Quran.
The restrictions call for mosques to open just 15 minutes before each of the five daily prayers and to close 10 minutes after they conclude. Friday sermons and prayers are to last no longer than 15 minutes.
The new measures come as Saudi Arabia and other countries around the world begin to loosen restrictions and stay-at-home orders following weeks of curfews and lock downs.
However, the Grand Mosque in Mecca, which houses the cube-shaped Kaaba that Muslims around the world pray toward, will remain closed to the public. The city has been under a strict lock down for several weeks. The mosque in Medina where the Prophet Muhammad is buried will be partially opened to the public to pray outside.
