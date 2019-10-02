Corruption trial opened against PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Israeli Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit opened on Wednesday a series of pre-indictment hearings to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of possible criminal indictments over corruption cases, according to Department of Justice.

Netanyahu will not attend the hearings and will be represented by a team of about ten of Israel's top lawyers. The hearings are a chance for Netanyahu's lawyers to persuade Mandelblit not indict Netanyahu over bribery, fraud, and breaches of trust.