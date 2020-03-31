Coronavirus update: virus claims 7 lives in a day in Pakistan

Islamabad: The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan has increased to 23 after seven fatalities were reported in a day, while the number of confirmed cases jumped to 1,775, a media report said on Tuesday.

Of the 1,775 cases, Punjab province reported the highest at 651, followed by Sindh at 566, reports Dawn news.

While addressing a press conference here on Monday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf said: "Flight operations will be resumed gradually as we want to ensure that we would stop the transmission of virus. Similarly, domestic flights and trains will be resumed after analysing the situation."