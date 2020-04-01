Coronavirus update: US virus death more than 9/11

Washington: The US death toll from coronavirus pandemic climbed past 3,000 on Monday, making the outbreak more deadly than the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed 2,977, according to Daily Mail report.

The mounting deathtollfrom the virus outbreak in the United States had it poised Tuesday to overtake China's grim toll of 3,300 deaths, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying up to 1 million more healthcare workers were needed.

"Please come help us," he urged. Hard-hit Italy and Spain have already overtaken China and now account for more than half of the nearly 38,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. "We've lost over one thousand New Yorkers," Cuomo said.

"To me, we're beyond staggering already." Even before the governor's appeal, close to 80,000 former nurses, doctors and other professionals were stepping up to volunteer, and a Navy hospital ship had arrived with 1,000 beds to relieve pressure on overwhelmed hospitals.

News also came of the first US service member to die from the disease. Secretary of Défense Mark Esper said the death of the New Jersey Army National Guardsman strengthened their resolve to work more closely with partners to stop the spread of COVID-19. "

This is a stinging loss for our military community," Esper said in a release. More than 235 million people - about two of every three Americans - live in the 33 states where governors have declared statewide orders or recommendations to stay home. In California, officials put out a similar call for medical volunteers as coronavirus hospitalizations doubled over the last four days and the number of patients in intensive care tripled.

"Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days, and this is a very vital 30 days," President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday. "The more we dedicate ourselves today, the more quickly we will emerge on the other side of the crisis." In contrast, the crisis is continuing to ease in China.

On Tuesday, officials in the world’s most populous nation reported just 48 new COVID-19 cases, all of them brought from overseas. In Wuhan, people were ready to jump, cry and "revenge shop" as the Chinese city once at the centre of the global virus outbreak reopened.

"I'm so excited, I want to cry," said one woman at the Chuhe Hanjie pedestrian mall, where about 75per cent of the shops had reopened. Shopkeepers were limiting the number of people they were letting in, dispensing hand sanitiser and checking customers for signs of fever.