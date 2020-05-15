Coronavirus Update: US senator Thom Tillis has an 18-point plan to hold China accountable for the outbreak

Washington: A top US senator has unveiled an 18-point plan, including enhancing military ties with India, to hold the Chinese government accountable for its "lies, deception, and cover-ups" that led to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The prominent suggestions are moving the manufacturing chain from China and deepening of the military-strategic ties with India, Vietnam and Taiwan.

"The Chinese government maliciously covered up and enabled a global pandemic that has caused misery for so many Americans. This is the same regime that locks up its own citizens in labour camps, steals America's technology and jobs, and threatens the sovereignty of our allies," said Senator Thom Tillis while presenting his detailed 18-point plan on Thursday.