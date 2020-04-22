Coronavirus Update: Singapore extends lockdown till June 1

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday extended the "circuit breaker" period until June 1 to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus and assured full care for foreign workers, including Indian nationals.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Lee said the government was committed to do its "utmost" to keep it this deadly virus at bay.

"We will extend the circuit breaker for four more weeks, i.e. until June 1," said Lee while giving an update on the COVID-19 and the rising number of cases among foreign workers living in dormitories.

Singapore reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories. A total of 9,125 people have been infected in the country.

Noting that businesses and workers would be hurt by the extension, the Prime Minister said, "But I hope you understand that this short-term pain is to stamp out the virus, protect the health and safety of our loved ones, and allow us to revive our economy." "The Government will continue to help our businesses and workers cope during the extended circuit breaker period. We will provide the same level of support to our workers and businesses as we are doing now," he said.

Lee last addressed the nation on April 3 to announce the "circuit breaker" measures that kicked in four days later, forcing people to keep their distance from one another in an effort to limit the virus' spread.