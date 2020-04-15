Coronavirus Update: President Emmanuel Macron extends lockdown in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has extended the coronavirus lockdown in the country for a further four weeks until May 11.

In his address, Macron said: "In the region of Grand Est, like in the Ile-de-France, the hospitals are overloaded ... the epidemic is not yet conquered. We must therefore continue our efforts and continue following the rules. The more they are respected, the more lives we will save. That's why the strictest confinement must be prolonged until Monday, May 11."

The president noted that in the next four weeks, the restrictive measures should be maintained, not strengthened and not weakened.

Macron also said that cafes, restaurants, cinemas and theatres in the country would not be reopened even after May 11. Borders with non-European countries will also remain closed after May 11, even if restrictions on movement within the country would start to be gradually lifted.