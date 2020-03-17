Coronavirus update: Nearly 14,000 new virus cases reported globally in 24 hours, tally exceeds 167,500; WHO

Geneva: Nearly 14,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 167,500, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its report on Tuesday.

A total of 167,511 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 13,903 new ones over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the global death toll rose by 862 to 6,606.

Cases of the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has been reported in over 130 countries, including India, where over 110 people have been infected.