Coronavirus Update: Mike Pompeo accuses China of trying to steal COVID-19-related research; calls it 'country where the virus originated'

New Delhi/Washington: The Donald Trump administration on has accused the Xi Jinping government of stealing Covid-19-related research from the US, indicating further deterioration in their bilateral relationship between the US and China.

In a scathing attack on Beijing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late on Thursday tweeted that China, "the country where the virus originated and the pandemic was allowed to spread," has refused to share information to help the world combat the COVID-19 pandemic.