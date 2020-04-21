Coronavirus Update: Kabul's Palace turns hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

Built a century ago and located in the western edge of Kabul city, the Darul Aman Palace has been formally turned into a hospital to treat patients infected with novel coronavirus in Afghanistan.

"The historic palace turned into an isolation facility with 200-bed for the COVID-19 infected patients," the country's Public Health Minister Firozuddin Feroz said in his opening remarks in the castle on Saturday.

Badly damaged in conflicts and reconstructed in 2019, the European-style palace was designed to accommodate government's functionaries' meetings and also serve as guest house for high ranking guests, reports Xinhua news agency.

But the palace, which sits directly across from the Afghan Parliament, from now on will serve as a hospital until the virus is wiped out of the country.

To contain the spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan, the government has established scores of isolation centres and health clinics to provide services for the infected patients.

Expressing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry Wahidullah Mayar told Xinhua on Sunday that the number of patients infected with COVID-19 has reached 993.