Coronavirus update: Japan records 13,192 COVID-19 positive cases

Tokyo: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan has reached 13,192, including 712 infected passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in February, according to the data compiled by NHK public broadcaster. On Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan was 12,735.

As of now, a total of 341 people died of the disease in Japan, while 263 patients are in critical condition. Over 3,000 patients have recovered so far. In Japan, inmates will be joining the fight against the spread of the coronavirus from behind the bars, by making protective gowns for medical workers.

Meanwhile, inmates will be assigned to the production of protective medical gowns that are in dire shortage at many hospitals, putting many medical workers at risk and fear of getting infected, Justice Ministry officials said Friday.

The ministry said manufacturing of protective gowns will begin in midMay at 41 of 75 prisons across Japan, with a production target of 1.2 million gowns by October, or about 200,000 per month. Medical experts say they are also facing serious shortages of N95 masks, face shields and other protective equipment for which Japan has largely relied on imports.