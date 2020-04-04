Coronavirus update: ‘It’s wrong to blame religious minorities’

WASHINGTON: The US has described it "wrong" to blame religious minorities for the spread of coronavirus, asserting that the "blame game" over the origin of COVID-19 should be aggressively pushed back by the governments across the world.

US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback on Thursday urged religious groups to practise social distancing and sought the release of peaceful religious prisoners across the world, particularly in countries like Iran and China.

"My take of it is that religious groups should practice social distancing. That's what we need to do," Brownback told reporters during a conference call on COVID-19 impact on religious minorities. Responding to a question, Brownback said that the US was tracking the blaming of religious minorities for COVID-19 virus.

"Unfortunately, it is happening in various places. This is wrong by governments to do this. The governments really should put this down and state very clearly that this is not the source of the coronavirus. It's not the religious minority communities," he said.

"They should go out there in open messaging and say no, this is not what happened. We know where this virus originated. We know it's a pandemic the whole world is being subjected to and it's not something from religious minorities.

But unfortunately, we are seeing the sort of blame game getting started up in different places around the world, and we hope it gets pushed back aggressively by those host governments," he said. Brownback called on governments to work with their religious minorities during these tough times and ensure they are getting the needed resources and aid.