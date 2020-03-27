Coronavirus Update: G20 leaders pledge united response against COVID-19

JOINT FIGHT

The leaders who attended the virtual conference pledged full support for the World Health Organization (WHO) in coordinating global efforts against the COVID-19 epidemic.

"We fully support and commit to further strengthen the WHO's mandate in coordinating the international fight against the pandemic," G20 leaders said in the joint statement.

The leaders seek to ensure adequate financing to contain the pandemic and commit to provide immediate resources to the WHO, according to the statement.

"We will share timely and transparent information; exchange epidemiological and clinical data; share materials necessary for research and development; and strengthen health systems globally, including through supporting the full implementation of the WHO International Health Regulations (IHR 2005)," the statement said.

"We task our Health Ministers to meet as needed to share national best practices and develop a set of G20 urgent actions on jointly combatting the pandemic by their ministerial meeting in April," the statement added.