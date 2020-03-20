Coronavirus Update from China: Xi, Putin discuss strengthening cooperation on fighting COVID-19 by phone

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China stands ready to work with all other countries to step up international cooperation against the COVID-19 epidemic and safeguard global public health security.

In a phone conversation in the night with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Xi pointed out that the novel coronavirus disease broke out ferociously, and China had to rise up to the challenge and respond to it bravely.

That is because it concerns not only the lives and health of the Chinese people, but also the public health security of the whole world, added the Chinese president.