Coronavirus Update from China: Rolex Shanghai Masters not affected by coronavirus

SHANGHAI -- The Rolex Shanghai Masters will be held from October 10 to 18 according to the original schedule, the organizer confirmed on its official social media on Wednesday.

"In order to protect the health of all participants and fans, all the organizers of global events are trying to make the most suitable arrangements. We fully support all reasonable measures to protect the interests of the events, and we hope to work closely with ATP, the organizing committees of relevant events and all the players to provide perfect matches for global audience," said the announcement released by Shanghai Masters.

The Rolex Shanghai Masters is one of the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in the world and is the feature event of the Asian Swing.

The French Open tennis tournament, which scheduled from May 24 to June 7, was rescheduled for September 20 to October 4 because of the COVID-19, overlapping the schedule of ATP Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Open in China.