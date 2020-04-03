Coronavirus Update from China: Life in Wuhan gradually back to normal

Once the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in China, Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province, now sees the life of the residents gradually return to normal.

It has been less than a week's time before the lockdown imposed on the city got lifted.

As the coronavirus outbreak wanes, everyday movements such as children playing badminton and having fun on a square, people enjoying spring on a square, deliverymen waiting for orders on a street, residents exercising by a river etc. can be witnessed in Wuhan.

Since the end of March 2020, public transportation have resumed it's operations in addition to food delivery service. Many stores and supermarkets in the city have reopened business to customers to ensure sufficient food supplies.

Despite the resumption of business, the supermarket still practices strict rules of disinfection, health screening and social distancing. The prevention and control measures are in place to fend off potential infection.

Restaurants in Wuhan have also opened gradually amid control and prevention measures.