Coronavirus Update from China: Beijing launches SARS treatment hospital for COVID-19 control

Beijing on Monday put the Xiaotangshan Hospital into use, with more than 1,000 beds prepared for the screening and treatment of imported mild and common confirmed COVID-19 cases, suspected cases and those who need to be tested, according to the municipal leading group for epidemic prevention and control.
The hospital, located in the city's northern suburb and formerly used to quarantine and treat SARS patients, has completed renovation.
Hundreds of medical staff from municipal hospitals have been sent to the hospital and have finished training on operation and protection. The medics came from various departments including respiratory, infectious disease, intensive care, pediatrics, radiology and traditional Chinese medicine.
The hospital will be used to take further medical screening of people who were found at-risk in customs quarantine, with confirmed and suspected cases admitted.
Passengers with nothing abnormal detected will be transported to their hometown outside Beijing, while those who live in Beijing have to be quarantined for 14 days at designated places.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)