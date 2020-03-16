Coronavirus Update from China: Beijing launches SARS treatment hospital for COVID-19 control

Beijing on Monday put the Xiaotangshan Hospital into use, with more than 1,000 beds prepared for the screening and treatment of imported mild and common confirmed COVID-19 cases, suspected cases and those who need to be tested, according to the municipal leading group for epidemic prevention and control.

The hospital, located in the city's northern suburb and formerly used to quarantine and treat SARS patients, has completed renovation.

Hundreds of medical staff from municipal hospitals have been sent to the hospital and have finished training on operation and protection. The medics came from various departments including respiratory, infectious disease, intensive care, pediatrics, radiology and traditional Chinese medicine.