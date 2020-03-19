Coronavirus update: Dutch Minister Bruno Bruins collapses during virus debate in Parliament

Hague: Dutch Minister for Medical Care Bruno Bruins collapsed in Parliament during a debate on the coronavirus pandemic.

During the debate on Wednesday, Bruins received critical questions from the opposition parties, of which some found that he had done too little to provide medical workers protective equipment for the pandemic, such as masks, reports Xinhua news agency.

But he staggered slightly, following which the Minister collapsed.

Bruins managed to get up quickly, drank a sip of water and left the building. The debate was adjourned for around 45 minutes.