Coronavirus update: Donald Trump proposes 3-phased country reopening plan

New York: US President Donald Trump has proposed a three-phase, locally targeted plan for opening the coronavirus-battered nation, but will leave the decision on implementing it in the hands of the state Governors.

"We are opening up our great country," Trump declared on Thursday with his two highly regarded medical advisers, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx at his side.

"America wants to be open, and Americans want to be open," he said.

The plan requires states to meet basic criteria called "gating" before Governors can move them into the three phases of opening that takes into account the diversity of the country.

Any setback will push them back into the more rigorous earlier phase.

Trump unveiled the guidelines after a teleconference with state Governors where he told them: "You're going to call your own shots."

By leaving the decision to the Governors after having asserted that he has to the authority to end the restrictions nationwide, Trump is avoiding a show-down with recalcitrant governors and also making them face the consequences.

Trump's plans to restart economic and social activities in a nation facing serious economic and social setbacks have met with opposition from Democrats and some public health experts who think it is premature and could lead to coronavirus flare-ups.

Even a phased, geographically targeted plan may not mollify them.

New York's Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he had told Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that the restrictions should be kept everywhere because the areas with low infections now could end up like his city.