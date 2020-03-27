Coronavirus Update: Chinese vice premier stresses treatment of severe COVID-19 patients in Wuhan

WUHAN -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan Thursday required all-out efforts to treat severe patients infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, the once epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in central China's Hubei Province.

Leading a central government group to oversee the epidemic control work in Hubei, Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remark at a meeting with representative medical professionals working on the front line in Wuhan.

After listening to the opinions and suggestions from the medical professionals, Sun spoke highly of their medical skills and sense of responsibility, adding that continued efforts should be made to treat severe patients.

Noting the importance of category-based patient management, Sun underscored the assessment and monitoring of severe patients when transfering them to hospitals with better resources.

Sun also urged medics to summarize previous experience and expand the application of treatment schemes and drugs that have proven effective to reduce the mortality rate to the lowest possible level.

Stressing the integration of technological innovation and clinical treatment, Sun underlined scientific and precise treatment to win the fight against the epidemic.