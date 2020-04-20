Coronavirus update: China’s virus epicentre is now low-risk area

Beijing/Wuhan: China has classified coronavirus epicentre Wuhan as a low-risk area, days after it revised the city's death toll by 50 per cent, even as 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country, health officials said on Sunday.

According to the risk criteria defined in a guideline issued by China's State Council, cities, counties and districts with no newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days are categorised as low risk areas.

Those with fewer than 50 cases or those with over 50 but without a concentrated outbreak are classified as mid-risk areas, and those with over 50 cases as well as a concentrated outbreak are classified as high-risk areas.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday that 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Saturday, with nine imported cases and seven local transmissions.