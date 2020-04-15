Coronavirus Update: Austrians are back on streets

Austria reopened thousands of shops on Tuesday and eased restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Garden centres, DIY stores and small shops opened as part of a step-by-step plan to restart the economy, the BBC reported.

However, strict social distancing rules remain in place, with people urged to stay at home as much as possible.

Austria has even made it compulsory for people to wear a mask in supermarkets and pharmacies.

Austria was one of the first European countries to follow neighbouring Italy in imposing strict lockdown measures about a month ago, and the government said that it has managed to flatten the curve of new infections.

It has so far reported about 14,000 cases and 368 deaths.

Last week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz unveiled plans to lift restrictions gradually, said the BBC report.

In an open letter to the country on April 11, he said he wanted to "come out of this crisis as quickly as possible and fight for every job in Austria".

Larger shops, shopping centres and hairdressers are due to reopen from May 1, while restaurants and hotels could reopen from mid-May if health conditions allow, Kurz added.