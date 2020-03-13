Coronavirus Update: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for COVID-19

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Dutton had recently returned from the United States.
The Australian Home Minister took to Twitter to confirm that he is infected. He said: "This morning I woke up with a temperature and a sore throat,” he said in a statement. “I immediately contacted the Queensland department of health and was subsequently tested for Covid-19 ... the test had returned positive.”
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced a ban on all non-essential gatherings of over 500 people starting from Monday and urged citizens to reconsider foreign travel to limit the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 5,000 people.
A total of 196 coronavirus cases have now been confirmed across Australia. New South Wales has reported 92 cases, apart from 36 in Victoria, 35 in Queensland, 12 in South Australia, 14 in Western Australia, four in Tasmania, one each in the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory. Three people have died due to the coronavirus outbreak.
(Inputs from Agencies)
