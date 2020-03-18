Coronavirus Update: Americans throw caution to the winds

Clearwater Beach, Florida, was packed with visitors who ignored warnings to social distance themselves as part of efforts to help slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Daily Mail.
Images and footage from the snow-white beach along Florida's west coast showed sun worshipers and spring breakers packed on the sand this weekend.
While some beaches on the east coast were closed due to COVID-19, crowds still came, despite the warnings. Despite the efforts, hundreds of college spring breakers still defied orders from police to stop partying on the beach after a stretch of Florida's South Beach was closed due to coronavirus fears, reports the Daily Mail.
