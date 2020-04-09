Coronavirus update: Afro-Americans at greater risk?

Washington: The African American community are more susceptible to coronavirus, the latest COVID-19 testing data from the ground reflects, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"We are actively engaging on the problem of increased impacts there's a real problem, and it is showing up very strongly in our data on the African-American community," Trump told reporters during the daily press conference of the White House Task Force on coronavirus.

"We are just seeing tremendous evidence that African Americans are affected at a far greater percentage number than other citizens of our country," he said in response to a question. "We are doing everything in our power to address this challenge.

It is a tremendous challenge, is terrible and provide support to African-American citizens of this country who are going through a lot, but it has been disproportional. They're getting hit very, very hard, in fact," Trump said.