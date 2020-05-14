Coronavirus update: 379 more repatriated Pakistanis test COVID-19 positive

Islamabad: An additional 379 Pakistani nationals returning from various countries on the 24 special flights from April 28 to May 8 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a media report said.

The special flights had brought 4,344 overseas Pakistanis between April 28 and May 8, according to the Dawn news report on Wednesday.

The official record shows that total 7,756 Pakistanis have returned home from abroad on 43 flights from April 14 to May 10.

Of them, 682 passengers were carrying virus, but a majority of them have already been discharged after recovering at quarantine centres and hospitals.

However, the results of tests of 760 passengers, who arrived from Dubai in Faisalabad and Multan on May 10, are still awaited.

Many of the Pakistani nationals recently brought home from Dubai were carrying the virus, according to official figures obtained by Dawn news.

As many as 188 Pakistani citizens were brought from Dubai in Multan on May 1 and 63 of them tested positive for the virus.

The report comes as the overall number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has increased to 35,384, with 761 deaths.