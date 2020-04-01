Coronavirus Update: 35 overseas Chinese students diagnosed with COVID-19: official

BEIJING -- Thirty-five Chinese students studying abroad have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) so far, said an education official.

According to information collected by Chinese embassies and consulates, all of the diagnosed students have received timely treatment, and 11 of them have recovered, Liu Jin, the official with the Ministry of Education (MOE), said at a press conference Tuesday.

About 1.42 million of some 1.6 million overseas Chinese students are abroad at present, she added.

The MOE has been releasing epidemic-related information through an official WeChat account since Jan. 25, reminding overseas Chinese students to pay attention to epidemic prevention, Liu said.

Noting the overall shortage of epidemic prevention materials abroad, Liu said Chinese embassies and consulates have sent epidemic prevention materials to Chinese students studying abroad, especially to those in severely affected regions.

The MOE has stepped up communication and consultation with government departments and universities of relevant countries, Liu said, adding that the ministry has set up coordination mechanisms for epidemic prevention and control with the education ministries of Japan and the Republic of Korea, to jointly protect the legitimate rights and interests of overseas students from both sides.

Liu advised overseas Chinese students to reduce long-distance travel to avoid cross-infection.