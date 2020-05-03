Coronavirus update: 28 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in Chinese mainland

Beijing: A total of 28 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospitals on Saturday in the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission on Sunday.

Altogether 77,713 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by the end of Saturday, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

As of Saturday, 82,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,633 people had died of the disease.